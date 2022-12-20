Florida Atlantic hosts Warrick and Northern Kentucky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5, 2-0 Horizon) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-1, 1-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Marques Warrick scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-41 win against the Miami-Hamilton Harriers. The Owls are 7-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks second in C-USA shooting 38.6% from downtown, led by Isaiah Gaines shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Norse are 0-1 on the road. Northern Kentucky has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Warrick is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Norse. Xavier Rhodes is averaging 9.2 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

