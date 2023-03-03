Boyd and Florida Atlantic host Louisiana Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (27-3, 17-2 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-16, 7-12 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Nicholas Boyd scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 103-74 win over the Rice Owls. The Bulldogs have gone 9-5 at home. Louisiana Tech averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Owls have gone 17-2 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Goldin is averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

