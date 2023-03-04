Boyd leads Florida Atlantic against Louisiana Tech after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (27-3, 17-2 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-16, 7-12 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -10; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Nicholas Boyd scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 103-74 win against the Rice Owls.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 on their home court. Louisiana Tech has an 8-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 17-2 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic is the C-USA leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnell Davis averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 18.8 points, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Owls. Davis is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

