The Owls have gone 4-2 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is eighth in C-USA giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Bieniemy averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Souley Boum is averaging 18.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.
Michael Forrest is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.1 points. Alijah Martin is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.
LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Owls: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.