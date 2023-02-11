Florida Atlantic secures 90-85 OT win over Louisiana Tech

Martin was 7 of 10 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Owls (24-2, 14-1 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 19 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Vladislav Goldin was 6 of 11 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.