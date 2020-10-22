KEY MATCHUP
FAU QB Nick Tronti against Marshall’s defense. Tronti rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries, ran for a score and threw for two more in a win over Charlotte. Marshall is third in the FBS in defending the run, allowing 68.5 yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
FAU: LBs Chase Lasater, Leighton McCarthy and Caliph Brice. Lasater had 11 tackles in his first career start against Charlotte while McCarthy and Brice each had 10.
Marshall: RB Brenden Knox. The Conference USA preseason offensive player of the year is averaging 114 rushing yards per game.
FACTS & FIGURES
Marshall linebacker Eli Neal was named the league’s defensive player of the week after recording seven tackles and an interception last week against Louisiana Tech. ... Despite all the layoffs, Florida Atlantic has the nation’s third-longest winning streak at eight dating to last season. Air Force and Notre Dame each are at nine. ... FAU coach Willie Taggart and his son, Willie Taggart Jr., are among six father-and-son coach and player combinations at the same FBS school. The younger Taggert is a freshman quarterback. ... Marshall’s running backs coach is Pepe Pearson, a former Ohio State star who is in his fifth season.
