Florida Atlantic takes home win streak into matchup with Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-11, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (23-2, 13-1 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -11; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Louisiana Tech looking to prolong its 14-game home winning streak. The Owls are 14-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is 18-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-7 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Keaston Willis is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.7 points. Cobe Williams is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

