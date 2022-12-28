Florida Atlantic visits North Texas following Ousmane's 37-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-1, 1-0 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (10-2, 1-0 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Abou Ousmane scored 37 points in North Texas’ 78-54 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners. The Mean Green have gone 4-0 at home. North Texas is 8- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 1-0 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 9.3.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Mean Green. Ousmane is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Alijah Martin is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 82.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

