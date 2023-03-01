Florida Atlantic visits Rice following Martin's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (26-3, 16-2 C-USA) at Rice Owls (17-12, 8-10 C-USA) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the Rice Owls after Alijah Martin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 75-49 win against the UTEP Miners. The Rice Owls have gone 11-5 in home games. Rice is third in C-USA scoring 77.3 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 16-2 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA shooting 37.4% from deep. Isaiah Gaines paces the Florida Atlantic Owls shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rice Owls, while averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. Travis Evee is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Martin is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

