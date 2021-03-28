Castleton, who transferred to Florida after spending two years buried on Michigan’s bench, was at his best in the NCAA Tournament. He had 19 points and 14 rebounds in a win against Virginia Tech and 14 points and 10 boards in a loss to Oral Roberts. He had three blocks in each game.
If he does end up leaving Florida, his departure would create an even bigger hole for coach Mike White.
Point guard Tre Mann turned pro earlier in the week and plans to hire an agent. Shooting guard Noah Locke, who started 51 of the team’s last 51 games, backup guard Ques Glover and reserve forward Osayi Osifo entered the transfer portal and plan to continue their careers elsewhere.
Florida could have more losses ahead. The Gators await word on guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson. Lewis could test the NBA waters or transfer, and there’s been no indication that Johnson will be cleared to play again at Florida. He was hospitalized after collapsing during a game in early December and ruled out for the season. The cause of his collapse has yet to be revealed.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.