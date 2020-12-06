Noah Locke added 15 points and Tre Mann scored 10 for Florida (3-0). Locke was 5 of 6 from 3-point range as the Gators made 9 of 23 from behind the arc and 21 of 24 at the free-throw line. Mann scored a career-best 19 points in Florida’s opener against Army.
Johnson was coming off a 24-point, 12-rebound performance in a win over Boston College. He was 7 of 13 from the field against Stetson.
Rob Perry scored 13 points and Chase Johnston added 10 for Stetson (0-3), which was held to 10-of-51 shooting (19.6%) and turned it over 23 times.
Stetson’s second-year coach Donnie Jones coached at Florida for 11 seasons on Billy Donovan’s staff from 1996-07, helping lead the Gators to back-to-back national championships.
