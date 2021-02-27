Florida, which lost to Kentucky 76-58 on Jan. 9, picked up just the fifth season split in the series’ history, the last coming in 1998. The win was just the 11th for Florida at Lexington versus 52 losses.
Colin Castleton scored 14 points, Appleby added 11 and Anthony Duruji 10 for Florida, which shot 53% and made 7 of 15 from the arc, helping them to overcome a big disparity at the free-throw line where they made 14 of 16 to 25 of 29 for Kentucky.
Kentucky (8-14, 7-8) had a 10-point lead midway through the first half after an 8-0 run, gave up the lead, then reclaimed a 39-38 edge at halftime following baskets by Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz.
Mintz tied a career high with 21 points, Brandon Boston Jr. 13 and Isaiah Jackson and Jacob Toppin 11 apiece for Kentucky, which had a three-game win streak snapped. Jackson had three of Kentucky’s six blocks.
Florida is home against Missouri on Wednesday before concluding its regular season at Tennessee on March 7. Kentucky is at Mississippi on Tuesday and home against South Carolina next Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.