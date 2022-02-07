“We have just not recovered from that yet. I think right now the team is still searching, and we’re not getting her back, so we have to be able to step up and be mature,” Harper said after Sunday’s loss at UConn. “We’ve got to be able to find confidence in what we’re doing. That right now is the biggest drop-off for us in the last two weeks. We were playing with great confidence, great belief, great energy and great focus, and now we’re not.”