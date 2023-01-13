Florida F CJ Felder leaves team for personal reasons

Felder, who is averaging 2.5 points and 3.1 rebounds this season, sat out of Florida’s last game at LSU and played just two minutes against Georgia last week. He won’t be on the bench when the Gators host 20th-ranked Missouri on Saturday.

“CJ Felder’s going to take a little time away from the team for personal reasons,” Golden said Friday. “Definitely nothing disciplinary, still a part of our family, love him. He’s just going through a little bit of a time right now and leaving the door open for him to join the team again this season whenever he’s ready.”