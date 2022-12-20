Florida faces Oklahoma

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (8-3) vs. Florida Gators (7-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Gators have a 7-4 record in non-conference games. Florida averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Sooners are 8-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gators. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Grant Sherfield is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article