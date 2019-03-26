Florida coach Mike White speaks during a news conference the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, March 22, 2019. Florida faces Michigan in the second round on Saturday. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Forward Keith Stone will transfer from Florida after his expected graduation this summer.

Stone started 39 of 85 games in four seasons with the Gators. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. The fourth-year junior tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in mid-January and missed the rest of the season.

Coach Mike White says “Keith has been a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and a lot of wins. He has represented the Florida program the right way, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Stone had been benched in favor of freshman Keyontae Johnson at the time of his injury and likely would have found fewer minutes in 2019-20 since White has his best signing class on the way. The group includes highly touted forward Scottie Lewis.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.