Bleich emerged from fall camp as Florida’s youngest starting offensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder showed his inexperience weekly, becoming a popular subject of fan criticism. He started splitting time with Richard Gouraige, who seemingly supplanted Bleich against the Bulldogs.

AD

The 10th-ranked Gators (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) host Vanderbilt on Saturday.

With Gouraige now a starter, Florida’s primary backups are true freshmen Ethan White and Michael Tarquin.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD