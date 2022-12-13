Florida Gators and the Ohio Bobcats meet in Tampa, Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio Bobcats (5-4) vs. Florida Gators (6-4) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats and the Florida Gators meet at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Gators have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Florida ranks third in the SEC shooting 37.5% from deep, led by Alex Klatsky shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Ohio leads the MAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Florida.

Wilson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds for Ohio.

