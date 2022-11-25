Florida Gators and the Oregon State Beavers meet in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (3-2) vs. Florida Gators (3-2) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers and the Florida Gators square off in Portland, Oregon. The Gators have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Oregon State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is shooting 51.8% and averaging 22.4 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Florida.

Jordan Pope is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for Oregon State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

