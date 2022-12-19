Florida Gators square off against the Oklahoma Sooners

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (8-3) vs. Florida Gators (7-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida Gators square off in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Gators are 7-4 in non-conference play. Florida scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Sooners are 8-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the Big 12 scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gators. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Grant Sherfield is shooting 55.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 assists. Groves is shooting 58.0% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

