Curry says Florida vs. Georgia is “more than a game; it’s a tradition.” He estimates that its economic impact topped $30 million in 2018.

The schools have an option to extend the agreement two more years, through 2025. The current contract would have expired after 2021. New financial terms kick in next year.

The two-year extension still needs approval by the city council, but that is considered a formality.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD