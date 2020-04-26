The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country.
The Gators believe they are better equipped to handle Nembhard’s potential departure. They have Tre Mann, Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby to play the point next season.
Nembhard’s decision comes after two other Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to return to school.
