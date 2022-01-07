The junior from Provo, Utah, averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 games this season, both down from a year ago. She is 39 points shy of becoming the 27th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club.
“She is obviously a key component for our team, and we will miss what she brings to the court,” Finley said. “We want her to do what’s best in both the short and long term, not only for her basketball career, but for her quality of life.”
Briggs averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in her first three seasons.
___
