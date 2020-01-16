Jalen Warren had 9 points and 11 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (6-14, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cyrus Largie added six rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 5 points and five blocks.

Kennesaw State scored seven first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamie Lewis had 20 points and six rebounds for the Owls (1-16, 0-4), who have now lost eight games in a row. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.

AD

Florida Gulf Coast matches up against North Alabama on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State plays NJIT on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com