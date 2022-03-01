The Lions are 2-14 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 8-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams play each other for the second time this season. FGCU won the last meeting 92-60 on Feb. 10. Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 18 to help lead FGCU to the victory, and Daniel Ortiz scored 12 points for North Alabama.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is averaging 21.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.
C.J. Brim is averaging 10 points for the Lions. Ortiz is averaging 18.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games for North Alabama.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.