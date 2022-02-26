The Eagles, who finished 15-1 in conference play, earn a No. 1 seed into the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament and will play in the fourth of four quarterfinal games Sunday, March 6 on their home court. Florida Gulf Coast finished its regular season on a four-game win streak and won 19 of its last 20 games.
Bell had a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game as the Eagles opened with an 11-0 run and Morehouse, who knocked down a 3 in the opening run, scored at the basket with :37 left to give Florida Gulf Coast a 25-11 lead after one.
Bell finished with 23 points with five assists to lead Florida Gulf Coast. Morehouse was 3-for-3 from distance and finished with 21 points and six assists.
KayKay Hayes scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Jacksonville (15-12, 8-8). Carmella Walker finished with 10 points.
Jacksonville is the No. 4 seed from the East Division and will play a first-round game against the No. 5 seed from the West Division on Wednesday.
