Florida handles lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Richardson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, a top-level NFL prospect who looked comfortable playing on a Sunday, and Florida handled lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17 in a game delayed a day by Hurricane Ian. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Gators (3-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions while having their way with the Eagles (1-3).

Richardson’s first throw was a 75-yard TD pass to Justin Shorter. His first run went for 45 yards and set up another score. He briefly left the game in the first half to get his right ankle tapped but later returned and was done for the day early in the third quarter.

He completed 8 of 10 passes, with an interception on a deep ball to open the second half.

Receiver Ricky Pearsall added a 76-yard TD run, and Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, notched his first career TD pass. The Gators amassed 529 yards on just 35 plays through three quarters. They emptied the bench after scoring 52 consecutive points to erase a 3-0 deficit.

Eastern Washington will get $750,000 for the cross-country trip, a significant payday for a team from the Football Championship Subdivision whose annual athletics budget is about $17.5 million.

The game between Florida and former Florida coach Jim McElwain’s alma mater was initially set for 2020 but was bumped because of COVID-19 scheduling. It landed on the schedule for Saturday but got pushed a day as Ian tore through the Sunshine State.

The game served as Florida’s last tie to McElwain, who spent 15 years in Cheney, Washington, as a player and then an assistant coach. McElwain’s brief tenure in Florida – he was fired late in his third season — ended up costing the Gators roughly $27.5 million.

Gunner Talkington led the Eagles with 250 yards passing and a touchdown.

Eastern Washington: No one expected the Eagles to keep the game close, especially since they lost 70-14 at Oregon last month. Eastern Washington is now 11-29 all-time against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Florida: The Gators got a much-needed break after an early season schedule that included three ranked teams: Utah, Kentucky and Tennessee. Florida will now play six straight against the Southeastern Conference.

Eastern Washington plays at Weber State in Big Sky play on Saturday.

Florida hosts Missouri, the Gators’ fifth home game in six weeks to start the SEC season.

