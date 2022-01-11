Sale spent one season with the Giants, who ranked tied for 16th in the league in sacks allowed (38) and 24th in the league in rushing (99.3 yards a game).
He spent the previous three years working for Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette. In 2020, the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in points (33.6 a game), fifth in yards (421.5) and fourth in rushing (213.0).
Sale also spent time at Arizona State (2017), Louisiana Monroe (2016), Georgia (2015), McNeese State (2012-14) and Alabama (2007-11).
___
