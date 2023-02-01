Tennessee Volunteers (18-3, 7-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-9, 5-3 SEC)Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -5.5; over/under is 132.5BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Tennessee visits the Florida Gators after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points in Tennessee's 82-71 victory against the Texas Longhorns.The Gators are 7-3 in home games. Florida scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.The Volunteers are 7-1 in conference play. Tennessee is second in the SEC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 5.1.The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Volunteers. Nkamhoua is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.