Florida hosts No. 5 UConn after Hawkins' 26-point performance

UConn Huskies (9-0) at Florida Gators (6-3) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits the Florida Gators after Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points in UConn’s 74-64 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Gators have gone 4-1 in home games. Florida is ninth in the SEC with 13.4 assists per game led by Kyle Lofton averaging 3.9.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 9-0 to start the season. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Florida.

Sanogo is averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Tristen Newton is averaging 11.4 points for UConn.

