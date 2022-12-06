Florida hosts No. 5 UConn after Hawkins' 26-point performance

UConn Huskies (9-0) at Florida Gators (6-3)
The Huskies play their first true road game after going 9-0 to start the season. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 6.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Florida.
Sanogo is averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Tristen Newton is averaging 11.4 points for UConn.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.