Florida hosts Radford and Texas A&M

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Gators are 4-2 in home games. Florida has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-1 in road games. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Wade Taylor IV averaging 3.5.

The Gators and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Gators. Trey Bonham is averaging 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Florida.

Advertisement

Taylor is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article