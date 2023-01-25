Florida hosts South Carolina after Jackson's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-8, 4-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -17; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the Florida Gators after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 30 points in South Carolina’s 81-66 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators are 6-3 on their home court. Florida has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 1-5 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Gators and Gamecocks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lofton is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jackson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

