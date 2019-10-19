The Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Conference USA) trailed 7-3 after the first quarter before scoring 15 second-quarter points on a touchdown, two field goals and a safety.
James Morgan was 9 of 17 for 150 yards passing and a touchdown for Florida International. Shemar Thornton caught four passes for 50 yards and a score.
Kai Locksley ran 11 times for 66 yards, and Treyvon Hughes rushed 20 times for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Miners (1-5, 0-3).
