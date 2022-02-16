The Blue Raiders are 8-3 in conference play. Middle Tennessee averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Blue Raiders won 50-39 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Donovan Sims led the Blue Raiders with 14 points, and Petar Krivokapic led the Panthers with eight points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Eric Lovett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.
Jefferson is averaging 14.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Sims is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.
Blue Raiders: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.