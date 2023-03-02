Williams, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to host Jones and the Florida International Panthers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (13-16, 7-11 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -5.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces Louisiana Tech in C-USA action Thursday. The Bulldogs have gone 8-5 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 7-11 against C-USA opponents. Florida International ranks second in C-USA scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Arturo Dean averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 18.8 points, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Denver Jones is averaging 19.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Dean is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

