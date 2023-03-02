La Tech wins 77-76 in OT against Florida International

Willis was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (14-16, 7-12 Conference USA). Isaiah Crawford scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Jordan Crawford shot 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs broke a six-game losing streak.