La Tech wins 77-76 in OT against Florida International

RUSTON, La. — Keaston Willis scored 18 points and Kenny Hunter added four in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Florida International 77-76 on Thursday night.
Petar Krivokapic led the way for the Panthers (13-17, 7-12) with 25 points. Denver Jones added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for Florida International. In addition, Arturo Dean finished with nine points, four assists and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.