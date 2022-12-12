Florida International plays Howard after Sanogo's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (4-4) at Howard Bison (4-8) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Howard Bison after Mohamed Sanogo scored 23 points in Florida International’s 74-65 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Bison are 2-1 in home games. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 4.3.

The Panthers are 0-2 in road games. Florida International is sixth in C-USA with 14.6 assists per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Denver Jones is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds for Florida International.

