Florida International plays Howard after Sanogo's 23-point performance

Florida International Panthers (4-4) at Howard Bison (4-8)
The Panthers are 0-2 in road games. Florida International is sixth in C-USA with 14.6 assists per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.
Denver Jones is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds for Florida International.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.