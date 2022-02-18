The Owls are 6-7 in conference play. Rice leads C-USA shooting 37.9% from deep. Max Fiedler paces the Owls shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Panthers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Panthers. Eric Lovett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.
Carl Pierre is averaging 14.6 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.
Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.