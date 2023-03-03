Rice hosts Florida International following Krivokapic's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (13-17, 7-12 C-USA) at Rice Owls (17-13, 8-11 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Rice Owls after Petar Krivokapic scored 25 points in Florida International’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Owls are 11-6 on their home court. Rice is third in C-USA scoring 77.2 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Panthers are 7-12 in conference matchups. Florida International gives up 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 19.2 points and six rebounds. Travis Evee is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Denver Jones is averaging 19.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Krivokapic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

