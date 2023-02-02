Florida International visits Charlotte after Jones' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (11-11, 5-6 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (13-8, 4-6 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -9; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Charlotte 49ers after Denver Jones scored 21 points in Florida International’s 82-74 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The 49ers have gone 8-1 in home games. Charlotte is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 5-6 in C-USA play. Florida International has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging nine points and 5.2 rebounds. Brice Williams is shooting 50.3% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jones is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

