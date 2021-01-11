DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Florida is 5-0 when limiting opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. Mississippi is 6-0 when allowing 41.2 percent or less and 0-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Florida has an assist on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three outings while Mississippi has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY DEFENSE: Mississippi has held opposing teams to 61.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SEC teams.
