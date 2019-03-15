Florida (18-14, 10-9) vs. No. 1 seed LSU (26-5, 16-2)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida is set to face off against LSU in the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on March 6, when the Tigers shot 43.1 percent from the field en route to a 79-78 victory.

.

ACCURATE ALLEN: KeVaughn Allen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 171 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gators have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 38 of 89 field goals (42.7 percent) across its past three games while Florida has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Florida defense has held opponents to just 63.3 points per game, the 20th-lowest in Division I. LSU has given up an average of 72.9 points through 31 games (ranked 201st, nationally).

