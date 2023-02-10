Florida plays Vanderbilt after Castleton's 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-12, 5-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-11, 6-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Colin Castleton scored 29 points in Florida’s 97-69 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Gators have gone 8-3 in home games. Florida is eighth in the SEC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Commodores are 5-6 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Castleton is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and three blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.

Liam Robbins is averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

