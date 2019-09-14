Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) reaches for extra yards ahead of Kentucky safety Jordan Griffin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has been carted off the field with a right leg injury late in the third quarter of the No. 9 Gators’ Southeastern Conference game against Kentucky on Saturday night.

Franks was scrambling before being stopped for no gain by the Wildcats’ Calvin Taylor on a fourth-and-1 play at the Kentucky 38. Team medical personnel came on the field and soon placed an inflatable cast under Franks’ right leg before the junior was placed on a cart and taken off for observation. Franks completed 12 of 17 passes for 174 yards and a 15-yard touchdown before the injury.

Florida players swarmed around Franks on the cart to offer support before he was taken away to applause from a sold-out crowd at Kroger Field.

