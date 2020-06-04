“I believe we are moving on there,” Coburn told the board.
Norvell told The Athletic on Tuesday: “I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend,” when asked what the first-year coach was doing to connect with players after the death of Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, sparked nationwide protests.
Late Wednesday night, star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said on Twitter that he and his teammates were outraged because all they had gotten was a “generated text that was sent to everyone.”
Wilson added that he and his teammates would not be working out until further notice.
