Pitts has 36 receptions for 641 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns in 6 1/2 games this season.
He missed 2 1/2 games because of a concussion and a broken nose, injuries stemming from a hard hit against Georgia in early November.
Kemore Gamble started in Pitts’ place, and Keon Zipperer also was expected to fill the void.
LSU, meanwhile, was without top cornerback Derek Stingley. The sophomore tried to play through an injury in warmups, but was ruled out shortly before kickoff.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.