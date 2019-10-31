Alabama will play two Power 5 nonconference opponents in each of those seasons, also facing Wisconsin in 2025 and West Virginia in 2026.

Florida State will also play Notre Dame in 2026.

Tide coach Nick Saban says these kinds of games are “good for both our program and our fans.”

