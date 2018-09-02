TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new stand-alone football facility is a major facet of a fundraising campaign for Florida State University’s athletic program.

University President John Thrasher announced plans for the $100 million Unconquered Campaign on Sunday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The major component is a $60 million football operations center that will be built adjacent to the practice fields and indoor complex.

The building will house a new football locker room, training areas, a weight room and meeting rooms for the entire team as well as position groups. It is scheduled to open in July of 2021 with funding coming from boosters and the athletic department.

Power Five programs have been on a building boom with stand-alone football facilities to keep up with Auburn and Clemson. It was coveted by former coach Jimbo Fisher before he resigned to go to Texas A&M.

Football coach Willie Taggart, who makes is FSU debut on Monday against Virginia Tech, said on Sunday that he and his wife will make a $1 million contribution to the campaign.

Other components of the project include $9 million in scholarship endowments, increased funding for women’s athletics programs, a Jack Nicklaus-led renovation of the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course along with improvements to Dick Howser Stadium and the Coyle E. Moore Athletic Center.

