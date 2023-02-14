Florida State faces Clemson after Warley's 23-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC)
The Seminoles are 6-9 in ACC play. Florida State allows 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.
Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.