Florida State faces Clemson after Warley's 23-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the Clemson Tigers after Jalen Warley scored 23 points in Florida State's 83-75 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Tigers are 12-1 in home games. Clemson has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seminoles are 6-9 in ACC play. Florida State allows 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

