Florida State faces No. 17 Duke, looks to break road losing streak

Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -17; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida State will try to stop its five-game road skid when the Seminoles visit No. 17 Duke. The Blue Devils have gone 7-0 in home games. Duke averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Seminoles are 2-1 in conference games. Florida State is ninth in the ACC with 13.2 assists per game led by Jalen Warley averaging 3.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

